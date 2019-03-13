Ayodhya mediation likely to begin today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The mediation proceedings in the century-old Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute case will begin from Wednesday as the panel appointed by the Supreme Court, headed by former Justice FMI Kalifulla, will start meeting main parties in the case.

The three-member team also comprises spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu and is likely to hold the first round of talks from Wednesday in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The state government has built a mini-secretariat inside the Awadh university campus for holding meetings.

The university staff too will have limited access to this facility and the venue would remain out of bounds for the media as well. During the first round of mediation, the panel is expected to stay in Ayodhya for three days, following which the next schedule will be planned depending on the progress and dialogue with the litigants in the case.

The court while ordering mediation had also made it clear that it would be held in-camera and be completed within eight weeks which is the interregnum period granted earlier by the apex court to the parties in the main Ayodhya case to go through translations of oral and documentary evidence. It was also directed that the mediation proceedings should be conducted with utmost confidentiality..