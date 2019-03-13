BJP to shuffle seats to optimise gains in Bihar 

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is looking at shuffling of Lok Sabha constituencies to retain support base across Bihar. Confident that the NDA is now stronger in the state than in 2014, with the JD(U) joining the ranks, the BJP is learnt to have persuaded the allies to field a good number of Yadav nominees to cut into the core vote base of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

“The BJP is ceding constituencies of five sitting MPs, besides contesting just 17 seats against 30 in 2014. There’s an additional challenge before the party to protect its support base across the state. This necessitates shuffling of constituencies,” said a senior BJP functionary.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

From BJP’s kitty, Banka, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Nawada, Ara, Patliputra, Buxar, Araria, Begusarai and Chapra are stated to be on the table for shuffling with the allies. “The allies, too, will have to cede their constituencies in exchange. The Lok Jan Shakti Party too will be settling in for exchange of seats, which may include Khagaria and Hajipur,” added the leader.

The JD(U), sources said, is also keen to get the Bhagalpur seat. “The BJP will have its say on choice of candidates of the allies to compliment the caste equations being worked out to maximise the gains,” said the BJP leader. “The JD(U) will field a good number of candidates from the backward castes, including Yadavs, and Muslims. It will play a key role in weaning away the RJD support base.”