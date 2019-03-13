Home Nation

BJP to shuffle seats to optimise gains in Bihar 

 The BJP is looking at shuffling of Lok Sabha constituencies to retain support base across Bihar.

Published: 13th March 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is looking at shuffling of Lok Sabha constituencies to retain support base across Bihar. Confident that the NDA is now stronger in the state than in 2014, with the JD(U) joining the ranks, the BJP is learnt to have persuaded the allies to field a good number of Yadav nominees to cut into the core vote base of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

“The BJP is ceding constituencies of five sitting MPs, besides contesting just 17 seats against 30 in 2014. There’s an additional challenge before the party to protect its support base across the state. This necessitates shuffling of constituencies,” said a senior BJP functionary.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

From BJP’s kitty, Banka, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Nawada, Ara, Patliputra, Buxar, Araria, Begusarai and Chapra are stated to be on the table for shuffling with the allies. “The allies, too, will have to cede their constituencies in exchange. The Lok Jan Shakti Party too will be settling in for exchange of seats, which may include Khagaria and Hajipur,” added the leader.

The JD(U), sources said, is also keen to get the Bhagalpur seat. “The BJP will have its say on choice of candidates of the allies to compliment the caste equations being worked out to maximise the gains,” said the BJP leader.  “The JD(U) will field a good number of candidates from the backward castes, including Yadavs, and Muslims. It will play a key role in weaning away the RJD support base.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp