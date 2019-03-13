Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi puts out her first tweet

Home Nation

Published: 13th March 2019 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia with party leader Selja Kumari at the Congress Working Committee CWC meet in Ahmedabad Tuesday March 12 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted for the first time on Tuesday, over a month after joining Twitter.

She put out two tweets in quick succession -- one on Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and the other quoting the Father of the Nation against violence.

"In the simple dignity of Sabarmati, the truth lives on," she said in her first tweet posted over a month after she joined Twitter on February 11.

Her second tweet was a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, "I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent."

Priyanka Gandhi, who was appointed AICC general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh East, had garnered a massive response on joining Twitter, attracting over one lakh followers on the social media platform within 10 hours.

Comparing her first-day popularity on the micro-blogging website to that of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had hailed her as a "new superstar on social media".

Currently, she has over 2,33,000 followers.

As of now, she follows seven accounts, including the Congress' official handle and those of her brother and party chief Rahul Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ahmed Patel.

