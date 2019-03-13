Congress is antithesis of Gandhian idea: PM Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the 89th anniversary of the Dandi March to target the Congress and said the “antithesis” of Gandhian thought is the opposition party’s culture.

Penning a blog, Modi invoked Gandhi’s idea of politics that “dignity of the country can’t be saved if misgovernment and corruption flourish” to slam the Congress for scores of scams during the UPA reign.

The PM asserted that the NDA government true to the Gandhian ideals has kept the poorest of the poor at the focus of the governance.

“Gandhi Ji taught us to think of the plight of the poorest person we have seen and think about how our work impacts that person. I am proud to say that in all aspects of our government’s work, the guiding consideration is to see how it will alleviate poverty and bring prosperity,” noted Modi.

Quoting Gandhi that he doesn’t believe in inequality and caste divisions, Modi accused the Congress of pursuing divisive politics.

“In many of his works, Gandhi Ji said that he does not believe in inequality and caste divisions,” added Modi.

The PM stressed that the NDA has taken measures to punish the corrupt. “Bapu said in 1947 that it is the duty of all leading men, whatever their persuasion or party, to safeguard the dignity of India. That dignity can’t be saved if misgovernment and corruption flourish. We have done everything to punish the corrupt,” said Modi, while adding that “the nation has seen how Congress and corruption have become synonyms”. He claimed, “Name the sector and there will be a Congress scam —from the defence, telecom, irrigation, sporting events to agriculture, rural development and more”. The PM also hit out at the Congress for dynastic politics.