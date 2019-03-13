Home Nation

Cross-LoC trade suspended in J&K's Poonch after Pakistan violates ceasefire

Five mortar shells hit the trade facilitation centre at Chakan-da-Bagh, damaging a few sheds, including the one housing the X-ray scanner.

Published: 13th March 2019 10:06 PM

Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan in Pallanwal sector about 75 kilometers from Jammu.(FILE | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The cross-LoC trade was suspended on Wednesday after Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Five mortar shells hit the trade facilitation centre at Chakan-da-Bagh, damaging a few sheds, including the one housing the X-ray scanner, custodian of LoC trade centre, Poonch, Fareed Kohli told PTI.

He said the shelling took place around 12.30 pm, when the process of scanning of the trucks was almost complete.

There were no casualties but the shelling caused panic among those present at the centre, he said, adding that the main building remained safe.

Kohli said the cross-LoC trade was suspended for the day in view of the shelling.

Officials said the shelling started in Krishna Ghati sector around 10.30 am and later spread to Poonch sector.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, they said, adding that the shelling was continuing when last reports were received.

The cross-LoC trade between Poonch on this side and Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which started in October 2008, takes place from Tuesday to Friday every week on barter system.

The latest ceasefire violation comes after a two-day lull in the cross-border skirmishes which had witnessed a spurt after India's pre-emptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot on February 26.

The strike followed the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack.

