Home Nation

Death sentence must be imposed only when life term is inappropriate: SC

A bench of justices N V Ramana, M M Shantanagoudar and Indira Banerjee said that punishment should be given with regard to the relevant facts and circumstances of the crime.

Published: 13th March 2019 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme court of India, Supreme court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Death sentence must be imposed only when life imprisonment appears to be an altogether inappropriate punishment, the Supreme Court has said while commuting the capital punishment awarded to a man for raping and killing a five-year-old girl.

A bench of justices N V Ramana, M M Shantanagoudar and Indira Banerjee said that punishment should be given with regard to the relevant facts and circumstances of the crime.

The bench commuted the death sentence of convict Sachin Kumar Singhraha and asked him to undergo a jail term of 25 years without remission.

The case related to the rape of a minor child, who later succumbed to the injuries in February, 2015 in Satna District of Madhya Pradesh.

Upholding the conviction awarded by the trial court, the apex court said on Tuesday that even though there were certain discrepancies in the evidence and procedural lapses were brought on record, the same would not warrant giving the benefit of doubt to the accused.

The top court, however, held that death penalty given by the trial court and later confirmed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court was not justified in this case.

The bench said it was not convinced that the probability of reform of the accused was low in the absence of prior offending history and keeping in mind his overall conduct.

"As has been well settled, life imprisonment is the rule to which the death penalty is the exception. The death sentence must be imposed only when life imprisonment appears to be an altogether inappropriate punishment, having regard to the relevant facts and circumstances of the crime," the bench said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp