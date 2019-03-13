Home Nation

DMK chief Stalin says Rahul Gandhi will be PM after Lok Sabha polls

Stalin declared that the coming Lok Sabha election was a war to dislodge Prime Minister Narenda Modi and asserted the UPA would repeat its 2004 success by winning all 40 seats.

Published: 13th March 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 10:01 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President M K Stalin join hands during the formal launch of 'United Progressive Alliance UPA ' a campaign in Tamil Nadu from the Kanyakumari parliamentary constituency at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district Wednesday March 13 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NAGERCOIL: Sticking to his Rahul Gandhi for PM pitch, DMK President M K Stalin Wednesday said the Congress chief will assume the top office within a few weeks.

Sharing the stage with Gandhi at a grand UPA poll rally here, Stalin declared that the coming Lok Sabha election was a war to dislodge Prime Minister Narenda Modi and asserted the UPA would repeat its 2004 success by winning all 40 seats.

"Within a few weeks, Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister. In your (Gandhi's) hands the country will be safe we believe," he said.

Stalin had proposed Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance at a function in Chennai in December last year where Karunanidhi's statue was unveiled.

However, the proposal had drawn a lukewarm response from several other opposition leaders who were not keen on naming a prime ministerial candidate before the polls itself.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The DMK leader said he had made the pitch for Gandhi as PM following in the footsteps of his father late M Karunanidhi who had fully supported the Congress chief's grandmother Indira Gandhi's return as Prime Minister in 1980.

"Power is going to come to you soon, it will be for the poor, it should be for the common man and we are fully confident, we are supporting you because you are Rahul Gandhi and not Narendra Modi," Stalin said.

Claiming that the country had not flourished in the NDA rule, he sarcastically said it was not so about the Prime Minister who wore fancy designer wear every day.

Youngsters believed that Modi's rule would bring employment, but nothing had been done.

On the black money front too, nothing has been done, he alleged.

While the government promised corruption-free government, the Rafale deal exposed it, he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stalin Rahul Gandhi DMK Congress Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • A.Moorthy
    The political leaders have expressed their poll agenda in public meeting yesterday. Most of the declarations are really commendable
    10 hours ago reply
Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp