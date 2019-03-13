Home Nation

Ignorant netizens throw hate at Microsoft Excel in anger over Surf Excel ad

Surf Excel's "Daag Achche Hai Campaign", shows a Hindu girl saving a Muslim boy from colours on Holi.

Netizens angry over Surf Excel's new ad are fropping hate reviews on Microsoft Excel's app.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Software giant Microsoft has become an unexpected victim of hate messages directed at a Surf Excel detergent commercial that has raked up a huge controversy in India over the past few days.

The latest commercial, part of Surf Excel's "Daag Achche Hai Campaign", shows a Hindu girl saving a Muslim boy from colours on Holi. However, it has offended some people, who are venting their anger on the social media.

Some un-informed folks, who joined the hate parade, confused Surf Excel with Microsoft Excel.

Soon #BoycottSurfExcel, #BoycottExcel, #MicrosoftExcel and more such hashtags involving Microsoft were trending on the social media.

"Going to request Sundar Pichai to throw you away from the Playstore. And ofcourse Satya Nadella as well to remove you from Microsoft Office. As a data scientist, it was tough to say this but country over profession anytime," wrote Aditya Bhandari, who claims to be a data scientist, on PlayStore.

Senior journalist Raju Narisetti posted a screenshot of Bhandari's comment on Twitter, expressing his shock at the ignorance.

