Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Record Metro footfall

A leisurely Sunday saw hundreds turn up to experience the newly-inaugurated Lucknow Metro between the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport and Munshipulia. Nearly 75,000 passengers boarded the Metro on Sunday . The total number of passengers who travelled on Sunday was 74,668. The highest footfall was at the Hazratganj Metro station. “Lucknow Metro is the country’s most advanced Metro system,” said LMRC MD Kumar Keshav.

Lucknow stinks

Lucknow tumbled down six notches sinking to a dismal 121st rank in the nationwide cleanliness survey conducted by the Urban Development Ministry picking holes in the tall claims of Lucknow Municipal Corporation about keeping the city clean. Last year, Lucknow had ranked 115th in the sanitation survey last year. The result came as a rude shock for LMC officials. It was unexpected as the city stood first in dynamic rankings of downloading the sanitation app and feedback of citizens. Other cities in UP brought some respite by ranking in the top 100 cleanest cities. Ghaziabad got the 13th position, Kanpur stood at 63rd, Jhansi 68th and Varanasi 70th.

LMC gets cracking

The announcement of election dates pushed Lucknow Municipal Corporation to its limits as it removed around 7,000 political hoardings, flags, buntings and kiosks from various localities of the city on Sunday. LMC employees also began removing wall writings from buildings as no political material will be allowed to be displayed till May 23, the day the results are declared. Hoardings from the airport road, Charbagh, Lohia Path, Gomti Nagar, Metro office crossing, Polythecnic crossing on Faizabad Road, Badshah Nagar road, Nishatganj road and Kanpur Road.

‘Padman’ on his mark

Akshay Kumar credited with turning the hush-hush talk on menstrual hygiene to an open discourse through his film Pad Man, chose Lucknow to flag off a nation-wide run to “beat the stigma around periods” to commemorate Women’s Day. Held in over 500 cities across over 20 states to end taboos around menstruation, Lucknow witnessed people in hordes willing to be a part of campaign and join the Bollywood actor to help beat the stigma associated with menstruation. Akshay said that he was excited to encourage “an open and unashamed discussion on menstruation” with the Lucknowites, pad heroes, change makers and the path-breakers.