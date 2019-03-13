Militant hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, one arrested
Joint party of police and other security forces busted a hideout in a residential house at Kulgam district's Yaripora area, and recovered arms and ammunition.
SRINAGAR: One person was arrested and arms and ammunition, including grenades, were seized by security forces from a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said Wednesday.
"On credible input, a joint party of police and other security forces busted a hideout in a residential house at Kulgam district's Yaripora area, and recovered arms and ammunition, including grenades and live rounds, last night," a police spokesman said here.
Mohammad Ayoub Rather, a resident of Yaripora, was arrested, he said.
Police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated, the spokesman said.