Militant hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, one arrested 

By PTI

SRINAGAR: One person was arrested and arms and ammunition, including grenades, were seized by security forces from a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said Wednesday.

"On credible input, a joint party of police and other security forces busted a hideout in a residential house at Kulgam district's Yaripora area, and recovered arms and ammunition, including grenades and live rounds, last night," a police spokesman said here.

Mohammad Ayoub Rather, a resident of Yaripora, was arrested, he said.

Police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated, the spokesman said.