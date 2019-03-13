Home Nation

Narendra Modi was 'very angry', I showed him some affection: Rahul Gandhi on hug to PM

Interacting with women students of a city college, he recalled the day he hugged Modi and said he cannot hate him since love 'is in the country's grain, every religion, and the Tamil people'.

Published: 13th March 2019 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said he has "genuine" affection for Narendra Modi and that is what he tried to show when he hugged the prime minister after watching him become "very angry" in Parliament.

Interacting with women students of a city college, he recalled the day he hugged Modi and said he cannot hate him since love "is in the country's grain, every religion, and the Tamil people".

When a student asked why he chose to hug the prime minister, Gandhi said he watched a 'very angry' Modi in Parliament running down his party, his late father Rajiv Gandhi and mother Sonia.

However, deep inside, he said, he felt affection for Modi and he thought Modi was angry "because he is not able to see the beauty of the world".

"So I thought that at least from my side, I should show him some affection."

When Rahul said, "I genuinely feel love for the Prime Minister," the students broke into laughter and raised their voices, to which he repeated "I genuinely do (love him)."

The Congress leader, participating in his first such interaction during his one-day tour of Tamil Nadu, said people who do not have affection towards others are the ones who are not loved.

"... And that was why he (Modi) generates anger," he claimed.

In 2014, when Congress lost the Lok Sabha polls, it felt disappointed, but offered the best outcome, which was about understanding,learning politics, people and humility, he said.

"I learnt from Modi that when he attacks me, throws anger at me, he trains me not to reply in anger.. so I cannot hate Modi.. do you hate people who teach you things.. no," he said.

"This is the lesson for you young ladies... your biggest teachers are the people who attack you, who abuse you... they are your biggest teachers, you will only learn from them if you don't return them anger."

Gandhi said if both sides exchanged only hate, "you learn nothing and if they hate you and you go and hug them you learn a lot," he said to big rounds of applause.

Also, the nature of the country and Tamil people was such that the more one was attacked, such a feeling was reciprocated with more love, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Rahul hugs modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp