Toddler dies due to drowning in irrigation tank in Vellore district

Hari Prasad, the youngest of the two children fell in the irrigation tank when he was playing at his father's coconut grove.

Published: 13th March 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: A two-and-half-year-old boy died after he accidentally fell into an irrigation tank while playing at a coconut grove in Ambur of Vellore district on Wednesday morning.

The boy, S Hari Prasad, was rushed to Ambur government hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

On Wednesday morning, Hari was playing near the grove while his father, Saravana Kumar, was working in the land. His mother, Bindhu, had gone for work at a shoe company. While playing, Hari was believed to have sat on the side of the three-foot-tall irrigation tank, sources said.

After a while, when Saravana returned to the grove, he found Hari drowned inside the tank. Though the water was not filled to the brim, the boy drowned and died, the sources said.

Police sources said that Hari was declared brought dead. The Ambur town police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The body was sent to Ambur GH for autopsy. The police registered a case.

Saravana Kumar and his wife, Bindhu, have two children, and Hari was the youngest. A resident of Kannigapuram, Gangapuram post in Ambur, Saravana Kumar and his family has been taking care of the coconut grove in a farmland which he had taken on lease, the sources added.

Further investigation is on.

