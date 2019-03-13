Home Nation

What pollutes air more, crackers or cars, asks Supreme Court

Published: 13th March 2019 12:00 PM

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to explain why everyone was after a ban on firecrackers when automobiles could be the bigger pollutants in India. 

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde observed that targeting only firecrackers may not be fair.

The observation came while it was hearing bunch of petitions demanding ban on firecrackers because of their adverse impact on health. “Why everyone is after firecrackers when automobiles are major pollutants? Why everyone is seeking a ban only on firecrackers?” the bench asked.

Thousands of people have been rendered jobless — most of them in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi — due to uncertainty over manufacture of ‘green crackers’ whose formula was yet to be firmed up. 

The court said the larger issue that needs to be examined is the right to earn a living. It asked the Centre to submit a study on pollution caused by the firecrackers vis a vis automobiles and slated the next hearing for April 3.

Air pollution

