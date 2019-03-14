Home Nation

AAP to contest all 3 Assembly bypolls in Goa

The bypolls to Shiroda and Mandrem were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned from the Assembly and party and joined the BJP.

Published: 14th March 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

AAP

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said it will contest bypolls to all the three Goa Assembly seats scheduled next month.

AAP Goa general secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar told PTI that the party was in the process of shortlisting its candidates for Shiroda, Mandrem and Maspusa seats, where by-elections will be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 23.

The bypolls to Shiroda and Mandrem were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned from the Assembly and party and joined the BJP.

The Mapusa seat fell vacant due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Francis D'Souza. Padgaonkar claimed his party will win all the three seats as it has a strong base there.

He said his party does not approve of the trend of MLAs resigning mid-way of their terms and forcing bypolls as it puts a stress on the state's finances.

"But since the seats are vacant and the party has its base there, we have decided to contest and win to put a full stop to this trend of resigning mid-term," he said.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party earlier announced its candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state. Former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes will contest from North Goa while Padgaonkar will be AAP's candidate from South Goa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Goa Goa bypolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp