BJP MP Sampatiya Uikey's son arrested with drugs in Mandla

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In an embarrassment for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the son of the party’s Rajya Sabha member Sampatiya Uikey has been arrested along with two others and pouches of heroin seized from their possession in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh.

Satyendra, the 21-year-old son of Uikey, and two others, Abhishek Lakda and Shahrukh Khan were arrested during checking in Devdara area of Mandla district on Wednesday. According to Mandla SP RRS Parihar, the three were arrested with around 40 pouches containing smack. The trio tried to flee in a car, but the police chased them and managed to arrest them. They have been booked under provisions of NDPS Act and their grilling has revealed that they were into drug peddling.