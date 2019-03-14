Chandigarh Diary

Home Nation

Published: 14th March 2019 10:40 AM

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Setback for Mohali Municipal Corporation
The Mohali Municipal Corporation has failed to get any company for setting up a solid waste management plant at Samgauli village. It had floated tenders for setting up the plant after getting the Punjab local bodies department’s nod in December last year. Now, the corporation is planning to float fresh tenders. The process of floating the tender and selecting the company could be delayed for two to three months. It had earmarked 19 acres of land at Samgauli village to set up the plant at D305 crore. The land was already acquired by the MC. 

Chandigarh on top
With 841 points out of total 1,000, Chandigarh bagged the first position among all states and UTs in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) for school education (2017-18) prepared by the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Of five domains enlisted under the Performance Grading Report, Chandigarh was able to maintain its position among top slots in  three domains. The city was ranked second with 160 points out of 180 in the learning outcomes and quality domain. It attained second the position in the governance processes with 260 points out of 360.

Laboratory on wheels
The air quality in Haryana and Punjab will be monitored using the state-of-the-art continuous air quality laboratory on wheels. The laboratory has been placed in Sector 25, Panjab University. So that students, researchers and those interested can visit and learn about air quality. Air quality data generated would be used to create awareness about pollution. The National Clean Air programme was launched in January to reduce air pollution in  over 102 cities of India.

Electric buses to be introduced
To reduce pollution caused by the increasing number of vehicles in the city, the Chandigarh Administration has decided to introduce electric buses in the city. The Chandigarh City Bus Service Society had floated tenders for 40 buses. The buses will be introduced in internal roads of the city. The selected company would be given 10 years to run these buses. Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore had asked officers to develop Chandigarh as a green city. 

