Home Nation

Election Comission coordinating with IT Department to curb flow of cash: Tamil Nadu CEO

Public can also lodge complaints through dedicated phone lines and email service in this connection, state Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said.

Published: 14th March 2019 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Election Commission was coordinating with the Income Tax department to curb the flow of cash ahead of the April 18 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, a top official said Thursday.

The public can also lodge complaints through dedicated phone lines and email service in this connection, state Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said.

"We have asked them (IT) to do strict surveillance in all airports of the state, major railway stations, hotels, farmhouses (of) hawala agents, financial brokers, pawnbrokers, and other suspicious agencies," he told reporters.

Ever since the Model Code of Conduct came into force after the Election Commission announced the schedule on Sunday, a total of Rs 3.39 crore cash has been seized, he said.

Any 'suspicious' transaction above Rs 10 lakh will be under strict surveillance, he added. A total of 702 Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and Flying Squads have been appointed across the state, Sahoo said.

Further, one video surveillance team has been deployed for each of the 234 Assembly constituencies, he added.

"If cash more than Rs 10 lakh is found in a vehicle and if there is no suspicion of commission of any crime, then the shall not seize the cash but pass on the information to IT authority for necessary action under IT laws," he said.

Cash over Rs 10 lakh won't be seized "if there is clear cut certificate," he said. "But large scale transaction means that will be informed to the IT department," the CEO added.

As regards political parties, cash exceeding Rs 50,000 found in a vehicle carrying a candidate or his agent or party worker was subject to seizure, he said.

Polls to 39 Parliamentary segments and by-elections to 18 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu are scheduled on April 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Income Tax department Lok Sabha elections 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp