Election Comission coordinating with IT Department to curb flow of cash: Tamil Nadu CEO

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Election Commission was coordinating with the Income Tax department to curb the flow of cash ahead of the April 18 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, a top official said Thursday.

The public can also lodge complaints through dedicated phone lines and email service in this connection, state Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said.

"We have asked them (IT) to do strict surveillance in all airports of the state, major railway stations, hotels, farmhouses (of) hawala agents, financial brokers, pawnbrokers, and other suspicious agencies," he told reporters.

Ever since the Model Code of Conduct came into force after the Election Commission announced the schedule on Sunday, a total of Rs 3.39 crore cash has been seized, he said.

Any 'suspicious' transaction above Rs 10 lakh will be under strict surveillance, he added. A total of 702 Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and Flying Squads have been appointed across the state, Sahoo said.

Further, one video surveillance team has been deployed for each of the 234 Assembly constituencies, he added.

"If cash more than Rs 10 lakh is found in a vehicle and if there is no suspicion of commission of any crime, then the shall not seize the cash but pass on the information to IT authority for necessary action under IT laws," he said.

Cash over Rs 10 lakh won't be seized "if there is clear cut certificate," he said. "But large scale transaction means that will be informed to the IT department," the CEO added.

As regards political parties, cash exceeding Rs 50,000 found in a vehicle carrying a candidate or his agent or party worker was subject to seizure, he said.

Polls to 39 Parliamentary segments and by-elections to 18 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu are scheduled on April 18.