Lok Sabha polls: Over Rs 7 lakh cash seized from car in UP

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Over Rs 7 lakh was seized from a car here during a drive to check unaccounted cash ahead of Lok Sabha elections, police said Thursday.

Circle Officer Yogender Singh said a car carrying Rs 7.47 lakh was intercepted on Wednesday under New Mandi Police Station area. The driver could not produce documents regarding the cash, following which it was seized.

The officer said that when the Model Code of Conduct is in force documents are required for carrying cash more than Rs 5,000. Elections will be held in eleven districts, including Jairana and Muzaffarnagar constituencies, in the first phase on April 11.