Ministry for fishermen if Congress voted to power: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

He was addressing the National Fishermen Parliament organised by All India Fishermen Congress in Thriprayar.

Published: 14th March 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

THRISSUR: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Thursday vowed to set up a separate ministry for fishermen if the Congress is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections, saying unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi he did not make "fake promises".

READ| PM Modi scared of Xi Jinping, says Rahul as China blocks UN ban on Masood Azhar

"My commitment to you is that the moment we win the 2019 elections, all the fishermen of the country will get their own dedicated ministry in Delhi," Gandhi said.

Assuring the fishermen that he would fulfil the promise if the Congress wins, the Congress chief said, "I am not like Narendra Modi. I don't make fake promises".

"Please look at my speeches. When I say something, I only say it because I have decided to do it," he said.

