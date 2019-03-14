Mizoram Assembly passes bill for supplying cadavers to medical college

By PTI

AIZWAL: Mizoram Assembly Thursday passed a bill to facilitate the supply of cadavers to the medical college in the state.

Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana introduced the Mizoram Anatomy Bill, 2019, and it was passed unanimously.

Lalthangliana said the bill, after enactment, would facilitate availability of bodies for the Mizoram Institute of Medical Education and Research (MIMER) at Falkawn, about 20 kilometres from here.

Cadavers are required by medical colleges for the purpose of anatomical examination and dissection.

A MIMER official said it could manage with eight cadavers a year and that would cost the institute Rs 8 lakh.

Classes have started at MIMER from August last year for the academic session 2018-19 with the capacity of 100 students intake annually.