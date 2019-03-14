Home Nation

Makkal Needhi Maiam invites applications from aspirants to contest Assembly bypolls

The fledgeling MNM was launched by actor-politician Kamal Haasan in February 2018 and he has made corruption in the government a key plank.

Published: 14th March 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

MNM Chief Kamal Haasan. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Thursday invited applications from aspiring candidates for the bypolls to 18 vacant Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, days after the party chief had said the party was ready to face the elections.

The April 18 by-polls are considered crucial as it would have a bearing on the stability of the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government which needs to win a sizeable number of them to retain its majority in the 234-member House.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Haasan had on Sunday said MNM would contest the bypolls. On Thursday, the party said the application forms for the bypolls will be available from today and invited both members and non-members to receive them.

The forms can also be downloaded from the party website, a release from MNM said. The completed forms have to be submitted along with a Demand Draft of Rs 10,000 and the necessary documents on or before March 16, it said.

The fledgeling MNM was launched by actor-politician Kamal Haasan in February 2018 and he has made corruption in the government a key plank.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam gets ‘Battery Torch’ symbol for fighting elections

His party has announced it will face the April 18 Lok Sabha polls in the state. The Assembly by-polls are being held along with the Parliamentary elections.

Of the 18 seats, sixteen had fallen vacant following the disqualification of ruling AIADMK MLAs loyal to rival party leader TTV Dhinakaran.

The by-poll to Tiruvarur seat has been necessitated by the death of sitting member and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi while the Hosur seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Minister K Balakrishna Reddy after his conviction by a court in a decades-old criminal case.]

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam gets battery torch symbol for Lok Sabha elections

Bypolls were not scheduled for Tiruparankundram, Ottapidaram and Aravakurichi constituencies, which are also vacant, in view of election petitions pending in the Madras High Court.

However, the DMK has urged the Election Commission to hold bypolls to three vacant Assembly seats also.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Makkal Needhi Maiam Palaniswami Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp