NCP announces first list of candidates; Supriya Sule to contest from Baramati

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a lead in the Lok Sabha elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday released its first list of 11 candidates from Maharashtra and the lone candidate from Lakshadweep.

The party has fielded its Chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule from home turf of Baramati and former state party chief Sunil Tatkare from Raigad while leaving the Hatkanangale seat for Swabimani Shetkari Sanghatana’s Raju Shetti.

“We have decided not to field any candidate from the Hatkanangale seat,” said state party president Jayant Patil while announcing the list.

The party is expected to contest 22 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state and negotiations on 5-6 seats are still going on, Patil said while adding that the remaining 11 seats are expected to be announced within a couple of days.

While giving a national picture, Pawar said that the party would contest in all around 35 Lok Sabha seats.

“We shall filed candidates in Bihar, where we are part of the Mahagathbandhan. We shall also field a few candidates in Gujarat. In Goa we aren’t contesting Lok Sabha but, concentrate on the assembly bypolls. In Kerala we won’t contest this time,” he said.

Apart from 11 candidates in Maharashtra, the party also announced candidature of Mohd Fazal from Lakshadweep.

Contrary to expectation, Pawar’s grandson and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth couldn’t find a place on the party’s first list of candidates today.

Senior Pawar had retracted from his earlier decision to contest Lok Sabha polls while saying that he doesn’t think it is right that three members of one family should contest the polls simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Thursday conducted extensive meetings to form its election management committee for the state.

The core committee of the state BJP met at Varsha, the official residence of CM Devendra Fadnavis in the morning and after which 22 department-wise meetings rolled on throughout the day, state party spokesperson Madhav Bhadari said.

The party has organized region-wise meets of party workers starting tomorrow from Nagpur and Aurangabad and a joint rally to kick start campaign with Shiv Sena would be held at Kolhapur next weekend, he added.