Home Nation

Non-NDA parties to move SC against use of EVMs, says Chandrababu Naidu 

Naidu said a decision in this regard was taken during the meeting of 15 non-NDA parties at Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi last night.

Published: 14th March 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada on Thursday (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Some of the non-BJP parties have decided to approach the Supreme Court against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said here Thursday.

In his daily teleconference with Telugu Desam Party leaders, Naidu said a decision in this regard was taken during the meeting of 15 non-NDA parties at Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi last night.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

A TDP release on the teleconference, however, did not give any further details on the issue. The TDP has been demanding that use of EVMs be abolished in the upcoming elections and that the Election Commission of India revert to the old ballot paper system.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, who was here a couple of days ago, maintained that "most parties" reposed faith in EVMs and regretted that some were making the EVMs part of their "motivated slugfest".

ALSO READ: Vehicles transporting reserve EVM's, VVPATs to have GPS trackers

Naidu also told his party rank and file that the opposition parties decided to forge a pre-election alliance and work with a common minimum programme. "There is a lot of antagonism towards Narendra Modi's rule across the country. Democracy will be in danger in the hands of incompetent people. Our talks with national parties have been successful," the release quoted the TDP chief as saying.

ALSO READ: Keep close watch on EVMs during polling: NCP chief Sharad Pawar tells partymen

He, however, did not specify if the TDP would have a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Andhra Pradesh. The Congress had already announced it would fight the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly elections, due in May, on its own.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Chandrababu Naidu BJP EVMs Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp