Opposition dig at PM Modi over vote appeal

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday reached out to a cross-section of prominent people, including opposition leaders, asking them to encourage people to vote. The opposition responded by taking a dig at him and saying that people should vote for electing a new prime minister and changing the government at the Centre.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah targeted the PM for not conducting Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the PM himself was appealing to the opposition leaders for a change. Modi’s message comes at a time when he has called the opposition alliance as mahamilavat (highly-adulterated) and slammed them for indulging in petty politics that is benefiting the enemy.

Appealing to the PM to give democratic rights to the people in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah tweeted, “The right to choose an elected government, as opposed to being governed by a hand picked nominee of the central government, is the hallmark of the sort of democracy you are tweeting about. Please give us our democratic right to choose our own government.”

Taking a jibe at the PM Akhilesh said, “It is heartening to know that PM is appealing to mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) for a mahaparivartan (grand change). I also appeal to all Indian citizens to come out and vote in large numbers and elect a new PM. Vote for a grand change.” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit back at Akhilesh and said while the BJP government had gone after the criminals, “Akhilesh Yadav doesn’t step out of his house and if he does, he would not be able to show his face”.