PM Modi seems more like Bollywood actor than politician, worked less did jugglery more: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot was addressing a gathering in Laxmangarh. This was the first public gathering of the Congress party in Rajasthan after the model code of conduct for the general elections came into force.

Published: 14th March 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

SIKAR: Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems more like a Bollywood actor than a politician, who "worked less and did jugglery more".

He claimed that constitution and democracy "will be in danger" if the BJP is voted to power again.

At a public meeting here, Gehlot said, "He (Modi) seems more like a Bollywood actor than a politician. He worked less and did jugglery more, because of which country has to suffer a deep crisis. BJP has forgot all the promises it made before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls."

He said Sikar district strongly supported the Congress in the assembly elections, which ultimately led to the formation of the party's government in Rajasthan.

So it is only right to launch state Congress' election campaign for Lok Sabha polls from here, Gehlot said.

Accusing the BJP and RSS of spreading rumours on social media, he claimed that they were hatching a conspiracy against the Congress, whereas people of the country have made up their mind to vote for the grand old party.

Rajasthan Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the people of Shekhawati region will remove the BJP from power at the Centre just what it did in the state.

Congress general secretary and state in-charge Avinash Pandey, Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma, education minister Govind Singh Dotasara, former assembly speaker Deependra Singh Shekhawat and former Union minister Subhash Meharia also addressed the public meeting.

