Home Nation

TMC leader and four-time MLA Arjun Singh joins BJP

Arjun Singh joined the BJP in the presence of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy in the national capital.

Published: 14th March 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Four-time MLA Arjun Singh

Four-time MLA Arjun Singh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and four-time legislator from West Bengal Arjun Singh Thursday joined the BJP, giving a boost to the saffron party's prospects in the state for the Lok Sabha elections.

Singh joined the BJP in the presence of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy in the national capital.

However, the TMC refused to give much importance to Singh switching over to the saffron party and challenged him to seek re-election from his assembly seat on a BJP ticket.

Addressing the media at the BJP office in Delhi, Singh said he was shocked at Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments on the Pulwama terror attack.

"I gave 30 years to Mamata Banerjee. I was shocked at her comments on the Pulwama terror attack. Her statement has shaken the country."

"When the Indian Air Force carried out the strike, she demanded the body count of terrorists. If a leader does not have national interest on her mind then she cannot do any good to her voters," Singh said.

Singh, the four-time MLA from Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district, is likely to contest on a BJP ticket in the Lok Sabha polls against TMC heavyweight and former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi, sources said. They added that Singh was upset with Banerjee for not giving him a ticket for the polls.

"Earlier the TMC used to stand for Maa, Mati, Manush, now it is only money, money and money," Singh said attacking Banerjee.

Singh is the latest entry into the BJP from the TMC. Earlier, expelled TMC MP Anupam Hazra joined the saffron party.

The BJP is aiming to get a sizeable number of seats in West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Arjun Singh has been in touch with BJP leaders for quite some time. It hardly matters whether or not he is with us. What matters in the TMC is Mamata Banerjee," TMC's North 24 Parganas district president Jyotipriyo Mullick told PTI.

"If he has the guts, he should resign and seek re-election from his Bhatpara assembly seat. I can assure you, he will lose his deposits," he said.

The Bhatpara assembly seat falls under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency held by Trivedi. Singh was at loggerheads with Trivedi, a two-time party MP from Barrackpore.

He had even told Banerjee that renominating Trivedi from Barrackpore would affect the party's prospects in the election.

But Banerjee decided to re-nominate Trivedi and appointed Singh as his campaign manager.

Singh had expressed his anger against the TMC while speaking to reporters Wednesday.

Reacting to Singh's defection, Trivedi said it will not have an impact as he is confident of winning elections for the third time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Singh TMC Trinamool Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp