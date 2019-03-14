Home Nation

UPA government did not take steps that had to be taken after 26/11 terror strike: Nirmala Sitharaman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been talking about a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, she said.

Published: 14th March 2019 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday claimed the UPA government did not take the steps it should have after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and there would have been more deterrence against such terror strikes had it been proactive.

Addressing the Delhi BJP workers, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been talking about a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

"Whatever had to be done after 26/11 Mumbai attacks was not done by the previous government. Had it been more proactive, there would have been more deterrence," Sitharaman said.

In case of the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF men were killed, she said the government waited for 10-12 days and after getting intelligence inputs that suicide bombers were again going to launch attacks, the air force struck their camps in Pakistan, she said.

TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Defence Minister Narendra Modi 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Comments

