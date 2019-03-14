Home Nation

'Wing Commander Abhinandan's debriefing ends, to go on sick leave'

A medical review board will assess the medical fitness of the Wing Commander and decide when he can resume his operations as a fighter pilot.

Published: 14th March 2019 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has completed the debriefing of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, defence sources said.

A medical review board will assess the medical fitness of the Wing Commander and decide when he can resume his operations as a fighter pilot, the sources added.

The sources further added that Wing Commander Varthaman will now go on sick leave for a few weeks on the advice of doctors of Army’s Research and Referral Hospital.

Varthaman was chasing Pakistani jets on a MiG -21 Bison fighter plane in Jammu and Kashmir on February 27 and crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) where his aircraft was shot down during the fierce dogfight.

He ejected safely and was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army when his parachute drifted and fell inside the PoK. He was released on March 1 after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 28 announced to release him as “a peace gesture”.

Earlier, sources said that Varthaman had informed the top IAF brass that he was subjected to a lot of mental harassment in Pakistan, though he was not physically tortured there.

On March 4, IAF Chief Air Marshal BS Dhanoa clarified that Varthaman will fly an aircraft again after he is declared fit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhinandan Wing Commander Abhinandan Indo-Pak relations IAF PAF dogfight Mig 21 bison Dhanoa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp