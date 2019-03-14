ZPM and Congress announce Lalnghingolva Hmar and Lalbuanga Sailo as common Lok Sabha candidate

By PTI

AIZAWL: Opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress Thursday announced that Lalnghingolva Hmar and Lalbuanga Sailo will be their common candidates for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram and state Assembly bypoll respectively Announcing the names of Hmar and Sailo, ZPM leader K Sapdanga said his party and the Congress party have come together on a common platform to defeat the BJP and its allies in the election.

Lok Sabha election in Mizoram and the bypoll for the Aizawl West - I seat will be held simultaneously on April 11.

Hmar is a well-known young sports reporter and presently honorary secretary of the Mizoram Football Association (MFA) while Sailo is a retired government official.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) on Wednesday had announced C Lalrosanga, a former director general of Doordarshan, as its candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat.

The MNF also said that Zothantluanga would be the party's nominee for the assembly by-poll.