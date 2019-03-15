21 parties move SC with plea to make EVMs tamper-proof

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With less than a month left for the Lok sabha elections, as many as 21 Opposition parties have moved the Supreme Court, asking it to pass a direction that electronic voting machines (EVMs) be made tamper-proof.

The parties want stricter standards and safety norms instituted to prevent EVM-tampering. They also want 50% of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machines to be tallied with the EVMs.

The parties that have approached the court include the Congress, the Telugu Desam Party, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Aam Aadmi Party, CPI, CP(M), DMK, Trinamool Congress, National Conference, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, among others.

Early this year, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had said that Opposition parties would move SC against EVMs. He said the decision was taken at a meeting of 15 parties at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence.

The opposition parties have been raising doubts about the credibility of EVMs. However, the EC has repeatedly denied the allegations that the machines can be tampered with or hacked.