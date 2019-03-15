Home Nation

21 parties move SC with plea to make EVMs tamper-proof

However, the EC has repeatedly denied the allegations that the machines can be tampered with or hacked.

Published: 15th March 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With less than a month left for the Lok sabha elections, as many as 21 Opposition parties have moved the Supreme Court, asking it to pass a direction that electronic voting machines (EVMs) be made tamper-proof. 

The parties want stricter standards and safety norms instituted to prevent EVM-tampering. They also want 50% of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machines to be tallied with the EVMs.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE 

The parties that have approached the court include the Congress, the Telugu Desam Party, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Aam Aadmi Party, CPI, CP(M), DMK, Trinamool Congress, National Conference, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, among others.

Early this year, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had said that Opposition parties would move SC against EVMs. He said the decision was taken at a meeting of 15 parties at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence.
The opposition parties have been raising doubts about the credibility of EVMs. However, the EC has repeatedly denied the allegations that the machines can be tampered with or hacked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EVM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp