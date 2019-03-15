Add demonetisation to school syllabus: NCERT to states

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Swachh Bharat, Digital India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and demonetisation concepts are likely to find their way into the school curriculum across the nation.

During the review of textbooks, the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) recommended the state governments to take measures to give space to some of the initiatives launched by the Union government in the last five years, during the revision of the textbooks.

The recommendation was given at a recent meeting where opinion of teachers and other stakeholders was collected on the current syllabus and textbooks.