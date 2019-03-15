Andamans diary

Home Nation

Severe water crisis in Thiruvalluvar Nagar area of Bambooflat, South Andaman, forced dozens of people, mostly women, to hit the streets and stage a protest against APWD and the administration.

Published: 15th March 2019

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Water crisis protest
Severe water crisis in Thiruvalluvar Nagar area of Bambooflat, South Andaman, forced dozens of people, mostly women, to hit the streets and stage a protest against APWD and the administration. People, who blocked the road, alleged that many houses were struggling to get drinking water for several days because of the disruption in water supply. The residents had no option but to protest. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and assured the protesters that they will speak to the authorities concerned. The agitation was called off after the assurance.

Ganja menace spreading in Andaman, Nicobar
Raids against ganja are still on in Andaman and Nicobar. In a raid, conducted by the Central Crime Station Police Station recently, one person was arrested with more than 4 kg ganja in Port Blair city. According to reports, the accused, Shambhu, used to bring ganja from mainland India to Port Blair. Following a tip-off, a police team laid a trap and arrested him with more than 4 kg ganja. Ganja addiction and peddling have become a big problem in the Islands as students have also started consuming ganja. Many reports suggest that ganja has reached local colleges and schools and raids are the need of the hour. The Aberdeen police station had seized nearly 4 kg of Ganja.

Pocso again 
A number of cases under the POCSO Act have been registered on the island in the recent past. On Friday, two POCSO cases were reported from Baratang region of Middle Andaman. In the first case, a boy from Baratang Island was arrested for impregnating a minor girl of the Island. The case was registered based on the report by a doctor. In the second case, a youth from Dairy Farm area of Port Blair city, who was earlier arrested on Friday by the police on the charges of kidnapping a minor girl of Middle Andaman region, was also booked under POCSO Act. 

OFC hope 
Here is good news for people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Groundwork for laying Undersea Optical Fibre Cable from Chennai to Port Blair has been done. According to CGM of BSNL V Jagadeesan, work is progressing as per deadline, which is June 2020. The CGM said at present two Japanese ships of NEC Corporation are carrying out a survey in onshore and offshore regions. According to him, one ship had come to Andaman and has now gone to Nicobar region to carry out the survey. A second ship has started from Chennai and is about to reach Port Blair.

Total internet blackout
Andaman and Nicobar Islands experience an almost total internet blackout on Wednesday following damage of the Optical Fiber Cable in West Bengal. The sudden disruption of Internet service in Andaman and Nicobar Islands not only caused huge losses to the business community, especially tour companies, but also disrupted publication of most of the prominent dailies on the Islands.

