Apex Court stays Meghalaya HC order convicting newspaper editor, publisher in contempt case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Meghalaya High Court judgment convicting The Shillong Times editor Patricia Mukhim and publisher Shoba Chaudhuri in a contempt case.

The top court stayed the operation of the judgment by which the high court had also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on the editor and the publisher.

The case relates to an article published by the paper on the perks and facilities for retired judges and their families.

The high court had also said that if the two persons failed to deposit the amount, they will have to undergo six months simple imprisonment and the paper will be banned.

A Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, also issued notice to the high court registrar on the appeal filed by the editor and the publisher of newspaper.

The high court had on March 8 sentenced the editor and the publisher to sit in the corner of the courtroom till the rising of the court in the contempt case.