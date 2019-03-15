Congress chief Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi has respect for only Anil Ambani

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Accusing Narendra Modi of abusing people, Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister’s earlier speeches show the scant respect he has for his seniors Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani. “He has respect for only one person: his friend Anil Ambani,” said Rahul. He said though Modi addresses 15 of his businessmen friends as ‘bhai’, he never uses the term when referring to the country’s farmers, traders or youth. He added the businessmen had caused a loss of Rs 3.5 lakh crore to the country.

‘CPM focus on violence only’

Training his guns on the ruling CPM in Kerala, Rahul said the party focuses only on violence and that its ideology would soon become defunct. He also promised justice to the parents of the two Youth Congress workers, who were slain allegedly by CPM men.“The CPM thinks it can remain in power in Kerala through violence. No way. The two youngsters will get justice,” said Rahul, adding the killers will be brought to book.

Rahul alleged the CPM had done nothing for the thousands of people who lost everything in the floods. He added the CPM had no answers on the job-creation front too. “The CPM has a lot to answer to the people of Kerala. It’ll take a little more time before the CPM realises its ideology is defunct,” he said.

Promises galore

Rahul reiterated the Congress’ poll promises of implementing minimum income line, earmarking six per cent of the GDP as budgetary allocation for education, ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in both houses of Parliament and legislatures, and also an equal quota for women in government jobs. He added the doors of the country’s banks will be opened to millions of entrepreneurs.

The Congress president also promised to restructure the current GST regime. Steps will be taken to give value addition to agricultural produce near the source of production. The country’s health sector will be given more budgetary allocation and blatant privatisation will not be allowed in education sector, he added.