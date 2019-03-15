Home Nation

Former Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar says won't quit BJP

The Mandrem bypoll will be held on April 23 and Sopte is almost certain to be fielded from there by the BJP.

Published: 15th March 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Laxmikant Parsekar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Goa BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar, who had been miffed with the party for some time now, Friday said he would not leave it nor fight as an Independent candidate in the Mandrem Assembly bypoll.

Parsekar (62), a former chief minister who lost from Mandrem to Dayanand Sopte, then with the Congress, in the 2017 Assembly polls was upset after the latter joined the BJP.

The former CM had earlier accused BJP Goa unit president Vinay Tendulkar of not taking him into confidence while inducting Sopte.

The Mandrem bypoll will be held on April 23 and Sopte is almost certain to be fielded from there by the BJP.

"I have decided not to quit the BJP as I have been part of it for last 30 years. I will not quit the party just because some leaders are taking anti-party decisions without taking others into confidence," Parsekar told PTI.

He maintained that BJP workers in Mandrem were "disturbed" and "angry" after Sopte's induction.

Sidestepping a query on whether he would support Sopte in the April 23, bypoll, Parsekar said "by-elections are small affairs".

"I will be working for the Lok Sabha polls as everyone wants Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again," he asserted.

Elections for Goa's two Lok Sabha seats, with 11.31 lakh voters, and bypolls for three Assembly seats will be held on April 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Laxmikant Parsekar Senior Goa BJP leader Mandrem Assembly bypoll BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp