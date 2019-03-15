Former Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar says won't quit BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Goa BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar, who had been miffed with the party for some time now, Friday said he would not leave it nor fight as an Independent candidate in the Mandrem Assembly bypoll.

Parsekar (62), a former chief minister who lost from Mandrem to Dayanand Sopte, then with the Congress, in the 2017 Assembly polls was upset after the latter joined the BJP.

The former CM had earlier accused BJP Goa unit president Vinay Tendulkar of not taking him into confidence while inducting Sopte.

The Mandrem bypoll will be held on April 23 and Sopte is almost certain to be fielded from there by the BJP.

"I have decided not to quit the BJP as I have been part of it for last 30 years. I will not quit the party just because some leaders are taking anti-party decisions without taking others into confidence," Parsekar told PTI.

He maintained that BJP workers in Mandrem were "disturbed" and "angry" after Sopte's induction.

Sidestepping a query on whether he would support Sopte in the April 23, bypoll, Parsekar said "by-elections are small affairs".

"I will be working for the Lok Sabha polls as everyone wants Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again," he asserted.

Elections for Goa's two Lok Sabha seats, with 11.31 lakh voters, and bypolls for three Assembly seats will be held on April 23.