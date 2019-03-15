Home Nation

I never keep enmity in politics: Union minister Nitin Gadkari

The senior BJP leader said he will go to people with the work he has done in the last five years.

Published: 15th March 2019 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Union minister Nitin Gadkari Thursday said he never keeps enmity with political rivals, and extended his good wishes to former BJP MP Nana Patole, pitted against him for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat election next month.

Patole's name was among the five Congress candidates from Maharashtra announced on Wednesday.

To a query on the Congress fielding Patole from his home turf, Gadkari told reporters here, "It is good, any candidate has the right to contest election. I would not like to comment or criticise any candidate."

The senior BJP leader said he will go to people with the work he has done in the last five years.

When a reporter said that at one time Patole had Gadkari's blessings when he was in the BJP, the minister said if one leaves the party, it does not mean blessings will go away.

"I have never kept such 'dushmani' (enmity) in politics. My best wishes to him," the Lok Sabha member said.

Patole, who earlier won the Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary seat in Maharashtra, quit the BJP last year over differences with party leadership on agrarian issues.

Elections to 48 LS seats in Maharashtra will be held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

