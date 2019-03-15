Home Nation

Ajit Jogi-Mayawati alliance to continue for Lok Sabha showdown

The alliance received the green light from the core committee of the JCC-J as well as the state unit of the BSP.

Ajit Jogi with Mayawati (File | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The alliance between the former chief minister Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC-J) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by Mayawati, will continue for the upcoming general elections and the parties will shortly work out a seat sharing arrangement for the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, JCC-J president Amit Jogi said on Thursday. 

BSP had stuck up the alliance with Jogi’s outfit ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls. The combine contested on all 90 seats of the state and was able to win seven. The JCC-J won five while the BSP managed two seats.  

So far, the BSP has contested on all 11 LS constituencies alone although on most seats, the party has lost its deposit. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which ruled Chhattisgarh for 15 years, has been winning 10 of the state’s seats, with the remaining one going to the Congress.

“Ajit Jogiji and Mayawatiji will soon discuss upon the seat sharing arrangement. Together we will contest all 11 constituencies. How many seats each party will field their candidates is not an issue. Whatever agreement we come to, will be acceptable to both,” said Jogi. The polls in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases - April 11, 18, 23. 

