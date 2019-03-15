Home Nation

Kashmir: Upset NC not to meet poll panel team

The  NC had nothing more to add to its demand of having simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state, a party spokesperson said. 

Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (File |AFP)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Upset over the  Election Commission’s decision not to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with the parliamentary polls, the National Conference (NC) has decided not to meet the EC delegation arriving in the state  on Thursday. 

Three special observers will be in Srinagar on Thursday to assess the ground situation for holding Assembly elections. They will interact with the representatives of various political parties and district election officers during their two-day visit. 

