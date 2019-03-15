Mayawati joins hands with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena to fight polls in AP, Telangana together

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Chandrababu Naidu was caught napping when Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati stitched a tie-up with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena and announced on Friday that her party would contest the upcoming election in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in alliance with Kalyan’s party.

Elaborating further on the alliance while talking to the media persons in Lucknow, Mayawati said that the seat sharing between both parties was in final stages and it would be announced soon. In the same vein, the BSP chief Mayawati endorsed Pawan Kalyan as the next CM of Andhra Pradesh saying: “Our campaign will take off soon and it will be great to see Pawan Kalyan as Andhra Pradesh chief minister after upcoming Assembly elections in the state.”

Addressing a joint presser, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan supported Mayawati as the next Prime Minister. Kalyan said: “We would like to see Behen ji Mayawati ji as the Prime Minister of our country, this is our wish and our ardent desire.”

Telangana has a total of 17 Lok Sabha seats, while Andhra Pradesh has a total of 25 Lok Sabha and 175 state Assembly seats. However, Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously with

the general elections.

During the seven-phased general election to be held between April 11 and May 19, Andhra will vote in a single phase on all 25 Lok Sabha Seats and 175 State Assembly seats in the first phase on April 11.

Even neighbouring Telangana will also go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

The Jana Sena has ‘tumbler’ as poll symbol. Kalyan’s is pitched to face the might of Chandra Babu Naidu’s TDP and Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party in the coming Elections in Andhra. The Sena is expected to stitch alliance with left parties as well in the day to come.

However, the BSP-Jana Sena pact announcement has come days after Jana Sena released its first list of candidates on 4 Lok Sabha and 32 State Assembly Seat in Andhra Pradesh.