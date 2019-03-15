Military Engineer Services electrician spying for Pakistan held in Punjab

Home Nation

By PTI

AMRITSAR: The Punjab Police Friday claimed to have arrested an electrician of the Military Engineer Services (MES) for allegedly passing on sensitive military information to a Pakistan-based intelligence operative.

Ram Kumar, presently living in Jalandhar, was arrested by the intelligence wing of the police, according to a statement issued by the police.

Police said Kumar, during questioning, revealed that he was befriended by the Pakistan-based intelligence operative on social media and was asked for information about Indian Army units located along the Indo-Pak border and also the movement of Army convoys in the area.

He told police he had been working as an electrician with the MES in Jalandhar Cantt since 2013.

Kumar was also asked for details of specific Army units by the operative, police said.

He confessed to having passed sensitive military information to his Pakistani handler over social media platforms, they said.

He had also provided mobile numbers of military officers to the operative, they added.

In lieu of providing sensitive information, Kumar was paid money on more than one occasion, police said.

They said mobile phones and four sim cards have been recovered from his possession.

A case under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) and under section 120B of the IPC has been registered against him at a police station in Amritsar, police said.

After the Pulwama incident, his handlers had become more inquisitive about the movement of Army units, they said.

Further investigations are underway to check his social media contacts, police said.

