Home Nation

No problem with central forces during Lok Sabha polls: Mamata Banerjee

The Election Commission Friday deployed seven companies of central para-military forces in as many districts of the state.

Published: 15th March 2019 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday said the state will not have any problem if central forces are deployed in the state ahead of the 7-phase Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11.

The Election Commission Friday deployed seven companies of central para-military forces in as many districts of the state.

Three more companies will join them late this evening.

"The state government was informed of the arrival of the (central) forces. Let them come, we don't have any problem," Banerjee, also Trinamool Congress supremo, said.

Banerjee was asked to comment on the statement of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh that the Trinamool Congress is averse to the deployment of central forces in the state.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Senior state minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim later said the TMC had won the 2016 Assembly elections bagging 211 of the 294 seats, when central forces were on duty.

The party had won by huge margin in by-polls to a Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly constituencies when central forces had been deployed, the senior TMC leader said.

"Central forces guard the polling booths and provide security to voters. We have no issue if voters feel secure," Hakim said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp