Home Nation

Terror-funding case: ED moves Delhi court to quiz Syed Ali Shah Geelani's son-in-law in Tihar

Shah, Watali and Kapoor were arrested by the NIA in the terror-funding case and are lodged in Tihar jail. The court will hear the matter on March 19.

Published: 15th March 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW ZEALAND: The ED Friday moved a Delhi court seeking its nod to quiz separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Shah in connection with a terror-funding case involving LeT chief and 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

The Enforcement Directorate also sought to question Zahoor Watali, an influential businessman allegedly having a friendship with Pakistani leaders and Kashmiri separatists, and Naval Kishore Kapoor, a UAE-based businessman.

Shah, Watali and Kapoor were arrested by the NIA in the terror-funding case and are lodged in Tihar jail. The court will hear the matter on March 19.

The NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against the accused, including Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin, in the case accusing them of "conspiring to wage war against the government" and fomenting trouble in the Kashmir Valley.

The agency has charged Pakistan-based terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Salahuddin, besides 10 others with criminal conspiracy, sedition, and under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ED Enforcement directorate Altaf Shah Syed Ali Shah Geelani 26/11 Mumbai attack Hafiz Saeed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp