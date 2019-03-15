Three-term Haryana MP Arvind Sharma joins BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Lok Sabha polls approaching, leaders seem to be grasping chances of a change. Former Congress MP Arvind Sharma on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Joining the saffron party in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party general secretary Anil Jain, Sharma hailed the Modi government saying all sections of society, especially the poor, have progressed under it.

Khattar and Jain said Sharma’s induction would strengthen the party. Sharma had won from Sonepat as an Independent candidate in 1996 and then won from Karnal on a Congress ticket in 2004 and 2009. He lost to BJP’s Ashwini Chopra in 2014. Sources said that he might be fielded from a constituency in Haryana.

Earlier in the month, the Congress lost five of its MLAs to the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

The Congress had reacted saying that their loss would only strengthen the party further and cited the loss of 17 MLAs ahead the 2017 Assembly polls saying 14 of them could not win the election with the saffron party.