Home Nation

Three-term Haryana MP Arvind Sharma joins BJP

Sharma had won from Sonepat as an Independent candidate in 1996 and then won from Karnal on a Congress ticket in 2004 and 2009.

Published: 15th March 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress MP Arvind Sharma. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the Lok Sabha polls approaching, leaders seem to be grasping chances of a change. Former Congress MP Arvind Sharma on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Joining the saffron party in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party general secretary Anil Jain, Sharma hailed the Modi government saying all sections of society, especially the poor, have progressed under it.

Khattar and Jain said Sharma’s induction would strengthen the party. Sharma had won from Sonepat as an Independent candidate in 1996 and then won from Karnal on a Congress ticket in 2004 and 2009. He lost to BJP’s Ashwini Chopra in 2014. Sources said that he might be fielded from a constituency in Haryana.
Earlier in the month, the Congress lost five of its MLAs to the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

The Congress had reacted saying that their loss would only strengthen the party further and cited the loss of 17 MLAs ahead the 2017 Assembly polls saying 14 of them could not win the election with the saffron party.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Arvind Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp