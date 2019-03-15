Veterans seek government’s pay benefits

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former servicemen in the country are bristling at the government’s stand on extending Non-functional Upgrades (NFU) among defence personnel.

NFU was introduced in the Sixth Pay Commission in 2006 for government officials of the Group-A organised category. This includes IAS, IPS, IFS officers. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) were also included in February this year after a Delhi High Court order.

Under NFU, officers of the same cadre or batch are given pay grades of the next level in the hierarchy even if only some of them are given the actual promotion. The benefits are extended two years after the first officer among the cadre is promoted. It is a way for the government to make up the loss of promotions.

The Ministry of Defence has refused to extend NFUs to service personnel. Major General SB Asthana (retd) felt the issue was a matter of welfare. “Forces are command-based structures. Officers get left out because of limited vacancy, not because they are incapable. We should be given the NFU,” he said.