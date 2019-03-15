‘Women in live-in relationships need rights’

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Human Rights Commission is looking to make major changes for the rights of women in live-in relationships and their children.

On Thursday, the panel sought responses of the state police, the women’s rights commission and the citizenry on the legal rights that women in live-in relationships and their children have.

The police meanwhile, suggested the formulation of a set of laws to specifically deal with cases that may come up in such circumstances. It added that live-in relationships could be registered so that courts can administer justice if legal tangles arise.

Advocating for legislations, the police department, through the Home department listed several questions. “Do laws today protect the rights of women living in? Should children born in such relationships get rights in ancestral property?” are some of the questions they asked.

“Registration of live-in relationships is essential and there is a need to specify a process to cancel the registration as well. The implication of this provision is to avoid cases of rape by partners,” argued the Police. It added that in long-standing relations, if the partner decides to break up, a court decree, like in a marriage, should be applicable.

The Commission, it is query, also asked how far the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 can be applied in the case of live-in relations. The department has suggested that in case a partner opts out and wants to marry another person without the consent of the live-in partner, Police intervention is called for. It also suggested an amendment to section 498 A (Cruelty to women) and section 494 of the Indian Penal Code which exempts from punishment of second marriage contracted seven years after the absence of the spouse. It also pointed out there is also a need for amending the Hindu Marriage Act by adding “women in live-in relationships” to protect their rights.

“Times have changed and people want a live-in relationship instead of a marriage. But laws should be made so that the rights of both men and women can be protected. Women will get much needed help,” said, Nisha Siddhu, General Secretary of the National federation of Indian women.