Home Nation

Arunachal Pradesh seeks for 60 companies of para forces ahead of Lok Sabha elections

The security personnel will be deployed in 2,202 polling stations spread across 60 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Published: 16th March 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh has requisitioned for 60 companies of Central Para Military Forces (CPMF) for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly elections to be held in the state on April 11, officials said.

The security personnel will be deployed in 2,202 polling stations spread across 60 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats in the state.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The state has 281 vulnerable polling booths and 662 critical polling stations. According to election office sources here, the state authorities have already placed demand for 60 companies of central para military forces in addition to the existing state police and central forces already deployed in the state.

As many as seven security personnel including local police and central paramilitary personnel, would be deployed in each critical booths, besides deployment of micro observers and video recordings of the polling process wherever necessary, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Arunachal Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp