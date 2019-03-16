Arunachal Pradesh seeks for 60 companies of para forces ahead of Lok Sabha elections

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh has requisitioned for 60 companies of Central Para Military Forces (CPMF) for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly elections to be held in the state on April 11, officials said.

The security personnel will be deployed in 2,202 polling stations spread across 60 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The state has 281 vulnerable polling booths and 662 critical polling stations. According to election office sources here, the state authorities have already placed demand for 60 companies of central para military forces in addition to the existing state police and central forces already deployed in the state.

As many as seven security personnel including local police and central paramilitary personnel, would be deployed in each critical booths, besides deployment of micro observers and video recordings of the polling process wherever necessary, they said.