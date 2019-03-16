Home Nation

Ayodhya case: Seer urges Supreme Court to replace Ravi Shankar from mediation panel

'I urge them to replace Sri Sri Ravi Shankar since he had earlier failed in his mission of a compromise formula,' Maharaj said.

Published: 16th March 2019 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (File| EPS)

By PTI

MATHURA: Spiritual leader Adhokshajanand Deo Tirtha Maharaj on Saturday called for replacing Sri Sri Ravi Shankar from the panel formed by the Supreme Court to mediate the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

"While I appreciate the gesture of the apex court for finding out an amicable settlement by forming a mediation panel, I urge them to replace Sri Sri Ravi Shankar since he had earlier failed in his mission of a compromise formula. And, therefore, he might not be taken seriously by both the sides," Maharaj told reporters here.

ALSO READ: Mediation panel commences hearing in Ayodhya issue

The seer clarified that he did not have any grudge against Ravi Shankar. However, he added, since Ravi Shankar's compromise formula was not acceptable to both the groups, an eminent person, who has patience, might bring fruitful result.

The Supreme Court had on March 8 referred the decades-old politically-sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case for mediation by a panel headed by former apex court judge F M I Kalifulla for exploring the possibility of an amicable settlement.

Spiritual guru and founder of Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, a renowned mediator, will be the other two members of the panel of mediators.

"Modi should have brought a bill for the construction of a Ram temple because people had given a huge mandate in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre. The atmosphere was also conducive, but now the time has passed," the seer said.

"Now, the only course left is to get redressal from the top court that would deliver its judgment on the basis of facts and discretion."

Referring to the mediation process, the shankaracharya said the top court had tried to retain the harmony between both the groups. He appealed to both the groups to desist from taking extreme positions.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against a 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid, constructed at the disputed site in the 16th century, was demolished.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Ayodhya case Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp