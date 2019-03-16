Banking body seeks advisory against loan waiver promise

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the perceived agrarian distress and farm loans are among the major issues likely to hog the campaign discourse ahead of the general elections, the National Bank Workers’ Association has written to the Election Commission (EC), urging it to issue an advisory to political parties that they refrain from making any loan waiver promises in the run-up to the polls.

It has also asked the EC to make it mandatory for nominees to take an NoC from their banks to the effect that they have defaulted on any loans. “When Banks give loans to an individual, they demand a CIBIL Score Report, which shows the creditworthiness of that person and only after this verification, can the bank sanction the loan. Why can’t this test be made mandatory for candidates? They should be asked to submit an NoC from their banks saying that neither they nor their kin owe a penny,” Ashwani Rana, General Secretary, National Bank Workers’ Association, said.