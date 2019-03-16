Home Nation

BJP seals alliance with Apna Dal (S), gives two seats in Uttar Pradesh

BJP president Amit Shah announced the agreement on Twitter, saying that Apna Dal (S) leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel would again contest from Mirzapur.

Published: 16th March 2019 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Anupriya Patel

Union Minister and Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday finalised the seat-sharing agreement with the Apna Dal (Sonelal), which will contest in two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP president Amit Shah announced the agreement on Twitter, saying that Apna Dal (S) leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel would again contest from Mirzapur.

Shah said the second seat would be finalised later after deliberations between leaders of both the parties.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

With the resolve of again forming the Modi government at the Centre, the BJP and the Apna Dal (S) will contest the Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh together, Shah said.

Apna Dal (S) was upset and has been expressing their apprehensions about staying in the National Democratic Alliance, but was finally convinced by the BJP for two seats.

In the 2014 general election, the Apna Dal had won two seats and the BJP had won 71 seats in UP, which has 80 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Apna Dal (Sonelal) Anupriya Patel Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp