BJP to come out with details of Modi government's works toward fulfilling 2014 promises

The decision assumes significance as ahead of the coming general election opposition parties have accused the BJP of failing to fulfil the promises it had made before the last Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP is set to come out with details of the Modi government's works toward fulfilling the promises it had made in its manifesto in 2014, with party sources asserting that over 520 of a total of 549 assurances given were either met or work on them is successfully going on.

The decision assumes significance as ahead of the coming general election opposition parties have accused the BJP of failing to fulfil the promises it had made before the last Lok Sabha polls.

A team of BJP leaders has been entrusted with the task of collating details of the work the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had done in fulfilling these promises, like on generating employment, proving people social security and enhancing internal security.

A party leader privy to the development said the BJP had under different agenda items made nearly 549 promises before the last general election.

"As many as 520 of them have either been fulfilled or work on them has been going on as their completion require a certain time period," he said.

FOLLOW OUR LOK SABHA POLL COVERAGE HERE

Another party leader said there are several other "successful" initiatives of the government, such as Ujjwala and Mudra, which were not part of the BJP's manifesto but have benefited a large number of people.

The government provided free LPG connection to the poor households under the Ujjwala scheme while loans are provided for self-employment under Mudra.

BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the Modi government stands out for working on a long-term agenda and overcoming the "attraction of quick-fixes by turning its back on populism".

He cited implementation of the GST as an example of the government's long-term vision and asserted that the BJP has become the only party which has brought into the electoral fray the politics of performance and development.

"Is an opposition party like the Congress telling people that this is what it had done for them when it was in power so that they should vote for it?" he asked, slamming the BJP's rivals for their negative agenda.

The Modi government has vastly expanded social security umbrella and given dignity, especially to the poor while its track record on internal and external security fronts are also unmatched, Sahasrabuddhe said.

